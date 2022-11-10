JONESBORO — An employee at the Riceland Foods rice milling facility died in an accident at the plant early Wednesday, the company and police reported.
Riceland notified local emergency responders, and emergency personnel pronounced the employee dead at the scene. Jonesboro police identified the victim as Stanley Etheredge House, 64, of rural Jonesboro. Information released by the police department didn’t provide details of what happened, though the report indicated House may have suffered a fall inside the building.
