Richardson

Members of the Craighead County Drug Court team are (from left) adviser Brenda Butler, Administrator Angela Hopewell, adviser Christa Glover, Agent Kristy Beasley, Agent Michael Hopkins, Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Davidson and Managing Public Defender Brian Miles with Judge Melissa Richardson (in front) at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

 Submitted photo

LITTLE ROCK — Judge Melissa Richardson of the 2nd Judicial District Circuit Court was named “Specialty Court Judge of the Year” at the annual Arkansas Specialty Court conference held in Little Rock on April 13.

The award recognizes the circuit or district judge in the State of Arkansas who has provided outstanding service and dedication to Arkansas Drug Courts. Richardson has presided over the Craighead County Adult Drug Court since Jan. 1, 2015.