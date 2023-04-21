LITTLE ROCK — Judge Melissa Richardson of the 2nd Judicial District Circuit Court was named “Specialty Court Judge of the Year” at the annual Arkansas Specialty Court conference held in Little Rock on April 13.
The award recognizes the circuit or district judge in the State of Arkansas who has provided outstanding service and dedication to Arkansas Drug Courts. Richardson has presided over the Craighead County Adult Drug Court since Jan. 1, 2015.
She credits the hard work of the Drug Court team with the success of the program, noting that Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Davidson and Probation Officer Michael Hopkins were likewise recognized for their outstanding work on behalf of drug courts at the statewide conference.
Other team members providing service to this program include Agent Kristy Beasley, adviser Brenda Butler, adviser Christa Glover, Administrator Angela Hopewell, law enforcement officer Vic Brooks and Managing Public Defender Brian Miles.
Richardson serves as the chairwoman of the Arkansas Judicial Council Specialty Court committee and also serves on the Arkansas Specialty Court Advisory Committee.
Drug Court is a program for non-violent felony offenders who enter a guilty plea in Circuit Court and are transferred to the Drug Court program for a minimum of one year where they undergo regular random drug testing, obtain drug treatment and counseling, obtain and maintain stable housing, obtain and maintain stable employment, work towards a GED if applicable, and appear in Drug Court regularly for assessment of their sobriety and progress in the program.
Drug Court offers a rehabilitative approach to non-violent offenders at a much lower cost to the State than incarceration and provides an avenue for successful participants to resolve their criminal charges. Conversely, unsuccessful participants are dismissed and sentenced out of the program.
This year the Craighead County Drug Court celebrates 20 years of operation, having been founded in 2003 by now retired Circuit Judge David Laser.
The Craighead County Drug Court team plans to recognize this milestone with an event held in May as part of National Specialty Court Month.
