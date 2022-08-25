JONESBORO — A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole two rifles in the 5900 block of Southwest Drive.
A .30-caliber Palmeto rifle, valued at $1,250, and a .22-caliber Smith & Wesson rifle, valued at $339, were stolen.
Police arrested Brandi Lynn Jackson, 43, of the 400 block of Melrose Street, on Wednesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cedar Heights Drive and Melrose Street. She is being held on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, speeding and improper passing.
Police arrested Michael McKee, 38, of the 1800 block of Craighead Road 936, Brookland, on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Meadowbrook Street and West Washington Avenue. McKee is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
Police arrested Danny Joe Wade, 27, of the 4700 block of Samantha Avenue, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cotton Street and East Highland Drive. Wade is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and improper turn.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that someone kicked her door in in the 400 block of Creath Avenue. The victim said the suspect ran away when he heard the police coming.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone stole her washer and dryer from her residence in the 600 block of East Roseclair Street. The set is valued at $2,032.66.
The owner of Zen Studio, 2704 Alexander Road, told police Wednesday afternoon someone stole fitness equipment and a portable speaker set from the business. The total value of the items taken is listed at $3,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.