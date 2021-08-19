JONESBORO — The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to at least 201 in Craighead County, as the number of active cases are the highest they’ve ever been.
During a news conference Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he had been hopeful new infections were at least leveling off across the state, but, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,549 new cases and 16 deaths, raising the statewide toll to 6,581. Active cases stood at 24,787.
Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Education, said there have been no significant issues in the public schools since an outbreak last month in Marion. Most schools returned to the classroom on Monday.
“We really want to credit that to the fact that our schools are ready,” Pfeffer. “They’ve done a tremendous amount of planning, a lot of communication and we also want to credit a lot of cooperation that they’re getting frm their parents and from their communities.”
Pfeffer commended school districts that are providing daily updates on their websites.
Hutchinson said the majority of public school students are required by their districts to wear masks while indoors. Of the 262 districts across the state, 118 – including the state’s largest – have the mask mandate. The governor said 87 districts don’t have an official mandate and another 57 districts have yet to make a decision.
The districts were given the opportunity to decide for themselves after a circuit judge in Pulaski County ruled Act 1002 unconstitutional and issued a temporary injunction against the state law that banned mask mandates. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is preparing an appeal on behalf of the Legislature, but Hutchinson said he agreed with the judge’s decision, because children, age 12 and under, are too young to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“And so what we’re seeing is that school districts are weighing this decision very carefully,” the governor said. “They’re listening to people and they’re making a judgment based upon what they see as the best public health outcome for the students of their district. To me they have served well, they’ve taken on that responsibility, and they have represented their districts.”
A lawsuit filed Wednesday over the Bentonville district’s mandate argues the local school board had no authority to impose the requirement. The parents want a Benton County circuit judge to temporarily block the district from enforcing the ban while they challenge it.
The parents are “forced to choose either to exercise their fundamental liberty interests in refusing to place face coverings on their children against their will or for the children to face expulsion from school,” the lawsuit said.
Hutchinson said this new lawsuit, in addition to Act 1002 will ultimately be decided by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Hutchinson said the state is distributing 500,000 high-filtration masks, including those designed for small children, among the local schools.
Hutchinson said the statewide focus remains in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Statistics show 92.56 percent of patients hospitalized with the virus since February, and 91.46 percent of deaths had not been vaccinated.
Through Wednesday, there were 1,212 active virus cases in Craighead County, according to the health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.