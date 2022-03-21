JONESBORO — Ritter Communications is not the company it was 20 years ago, and certainly not what it was 100 years ago.
Founded as a small telephone company in Marked Tree in 1906, the company eventually branched out to cable TV, and now to internet service.
The business model hadn’t changed a whole lot in the company’s first 100 years, but Alan Morse, the company’s chief executive officer, said that changed in 2010 after the company recognized two of its three services faced a challenging future.
“With people dropping their home phone service in favor of using their cellphone exclusively and also shifting from traditional cable TV to video streaming over the internet,” Morse said Monday. “And so, we kind of knew that two of our primary business units were going to struggle, and so looked for a growth engine. And we decided that growth engine would be to build fiber around communities where we already had a presence, but also communities that were also greenfield communities for us.”
Prior to 2019, the company had invested about $200 million on infrastructure improvements, then in 2019 began a $300 million program.
In the past, Ritter, headquartered in Jonesboro, had only concentrated on the business sectors in cities in which the company didn’t already have a presence.
The coronavirus pandemic brought a new reality.
“The pandemic reinforced the need for people to have high speed broadband at their house,” Morse said. “Because of the need to work from home, the need to have your children to learn from home, use of telemedicine and all the other things that the pandemic sort of brought to the forefront over the last two years.
Because of that need Morse said the company has branched into some residential sectors of Jonesboro and other cities.
“We are currently building in areas that we’ve identified that we think are either underserved by the incumbent providers or where we think we can actually get enough market penetration to make it profitable for us,” Morse said. “And that’s by and large the areas within Jonesboro where the housing is dense enough where you can have a significant number of households served on a mile of fiber for example.”
This month, Ritter was awarded more than $44 million in grants from the Arkansas Rural Connect program (funded by the American Rescue Plan) to install fiber cable to more communities that were not previously seen as profitable.
Those included rural areas of Pope and Cross counties. Those new grants brought the total to $66 million in projects for Ritter. The company was previously awarded $7.6 million to install fiber in the less populated areas of southern Independence County and small cities, such as Stuttgart, Augusta and Brinkley.
Morse noted that just because his company is installing the fiber in all these new areas, Ritter will still have to compete with other companies to provide service in those areas.
Last week, Ritter, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider in the Mid-South, was named Business of the Year by Arkansas Business magazine among businesses with between 101 and 499 employees.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a time when our work has felt more meaningful,” Morse said. “A lot of these communities that we are now moving into with these private-public partnerships with the state or with the local mayors and county judges. These are areas that have been underserved for years. Areas where the big national companies haven’t spent a dollar improving their networks, sometimes for 30 yerars or so.
“And so, we think it’s meaningful that we’re helping these communities stay relevant. We’re helping them compete for businesses. We’re helping them compete for jobs. We’re helping them compete for talent. We’re enabling people to stay in those communities if they want to, now that you can work from home to a greater extent than you could maybe five years ago.”
Ritter, with more than 415 employees in Arkansas, western Tennessee, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky, expects to add about 100 new jobs in the coming year, Morse said.
Even as the company grows, Morse said Ritter has adopted a new mantra – “Think big, act small.”
“We want all of our employees to think about our company as if we offer all the things that big large companies do, but we do it with small town feel and hometown customer service approach,” Morse said.
