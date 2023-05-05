Ritter

Alan Morse, CEO of Ritter Communications, announces RightFiber’s deployment of 5 gig home internet in Jonesboro during a news conference on Thursday.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — As internet providers work to services to homes, RightFiber by Ritter Communications announced Thursday it has joined the ranks of the fastest internet providers in the country.

Ritter CEO Alan Morse said RightFiber has launched 5 Gigabit and 2 Gig symmetrical fiber-to-the-home internet service across its 100 percent fiber-optic network. Those speeds are ideal for video streaming, gaming, at-home video conferencing and managing multiple smart home devices.

