JONESBORO — As internet providers work to services to homes, RightFiber by Ritter Communications announced Thursday it has joined the ranks of the fastest internet providers in the country.
Ritter CEO Alan Morse said RightFiber has launched 5 Gigabit and 2 Gig symmetrical fiber-to-the-home internet service across its 100 percent fiber-optic network. Those speeds are ideal for video streaming, gaming, at-home video conferencing and managing multiple smart home devices.
“The demand for fast, reliable fiber internet has never been greater than it is today,” Morse said at a news conference. “On average, U.S. households now have 22 connected devices in their homes, that’s up dramatically just over the last several years. This number will only continue to grow as our need to stay connected with remote work, telemedicine, online learning, video streaming, online gaming and smart devices multiplies exponentially every year.”
Morse noted that current customers who wish to upgrade to the faster service will be provided free upgraded equipment upon request.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced in November that the City of Jonesboro would partner with Ritter to make high-speed internet access available to every residence in the city. Ritter is investing $45 million to make the service available to much of the city and is working with city officials to find an estimated $15 million in public funding to finish the citywide buildout.
Copenhaver said Jonesboro was lagging behind when it came to internet access when he took office in 2021, and he made it a priority to provide residents with more options.
“And this concern came from all across our community,” Copenhaver said. “Whether it was children trying to study online or families simply wanting to watch a TV show, Jonesboro was lacking access at a level that I found unacceptable. So I put a call out for a partner to provide elite broadband service throughout all of our city.
“And as I stand here, I could not be any more pleased by the response from the Ritter Communications family as they bring up to 5 gig the possibility of all the customers in Jonesboro.”
Copenhaver said the improved broadband access will create jobs and improve lives.
“This is truly a red letter day in the city of Jonesboro,” the mayor said.
Morse acknowledged RightFiber isn’t the only company offering the higher speeds. However, the service is limited to certain locations. However, RightFiber has completed installation of its fiber-optic cables to about 50 percent of the service area that Ritter has identified as economically feasible for his company.
Additionally, the 5 gigabit service is typically 25 times faster than downloads from 5G (fifth generation) mobile devices, Morse said.
To find out if 5 gig service is available in a particular neighborhood, log onto the company’s website at rightfiber.com and enter an address.
