WILSON — School administrators and students gathered to “Flip the Switch” as they celebrated their newly active solar array on Tuesday morning at Rivercrest High School in Wilson.
The school made its switch to solar only a week after the Riverside School District flipped its switch with the help of Entegrity, as well, on last Tuesday at the East Elementary School in Caraway.
According to a press release from Entegrity, Rivercrest School District has been key in the growth of the communities it serves as it provides quality education to 1,220 students and employment for 125 teachers.
Seeking to catalyze innovation in Northeast Arkansas, the district signed a Solar Services Agreement with Entegrity Energy Partners to build a 1.33 MW DC solar array on land adjacent to the campus and this new solar array will allow the school to save over $98,000 a year on utility and energy costs, totaling more than $3 million in lifetime savings.
Rivercrest Supt. Mike Cox said that Rivercrest School District wants to continue to be an institution that provides the best environment for students to learn and grow.
“The district’s array will create significant savings to allocate towards this endeavor and give students the chance to see solar production in action and learn about the renewable energy sector,” he said.
Since the start of this project, the school has also contracted Entegrity to implement lighting upgrades to the elementary school, which will add further energy efficiency and savings.
Business Development Executive for Entegrity Jacob Estes said that the company loves to see schools like Rivercrest School District achieve a more energy-efficient campus, which will make a difference in the durability of their facilities and the experience of their students and faculty.
