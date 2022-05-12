CARAWAY — The Riverside School District “Flipped the Switch” at a special event to celebrate their newly active solar array, which is located on site, on Tuesday at East Elementary School in Caraway.
The district partnered with a Little Rock based company called Entegrity to design and install the 739-kW array, which will offset 95 percent of Riverside’s total consumption.
According to a press release from the company, Entegrity is an energy services, sustainability and solar development company.
The district should be able to save big money. Powering through the array should save approximately $44,000 annually, or $1.5 million over the project’s lifetime, through reductions in utility and energy costs.
In addition to the savings, other positive impacts are incurred as the district utilizes renewable energy to cover its electrical consumption. The amount of energy produced by the district’s array annually is equivalent to saving 101,514 gallons of gasoline or powering 176 homes’ electricity for one year.
Riverside School District Superintendent Jeff Priest said that by building a solar array, they have found a way to reduce facility costs while being good stewards.
“Having this array on school grounds provides students and faculty access to unique learning opportunities and garners the importance of promoting energy efficiency in our community,” Priest said.
Regional Director of Entegrity Rick Vance said that this project will allow the school to invest in their facilities, students and staff for years to come.
“By incorporating student education and energy efficiency in an initiative that also improves the district’s budget, Riverside proves itself as a true leader in the community,” Vance said.
Entegrity also provides a comprehensive service package, which includes energy savings, performance contracting, commissioning, energy modeling, building testing, lighting solutions, renewable energy, water conservation and sustainability consulting.
For more information about Entegrity visit its website at www. entegritypartners.com.
