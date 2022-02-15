JONESBORO — They know a lot more federal money will be available in the next few years to pay for transportation projects. But local and state leaders don’t know exactly when and how to spend it, said Alan Pillow, director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission.
“We’re doing a whole lot of waiting,” Pillow said Tuesday following a meeting of the commission’s technical advisory committee.
The commission is a metropolitan planning organization responsible for recommending the best use of federal transportation funds in Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated area of Craighead County between those cities.
It develops both short- and long-term plans for projects to meet current and future needs.
On Tuesday, the committee reviewed a running project list from all the plans, including a potential northern bypass that’s been talked about, but not funded, since the turn of the 21st century. Now, engineers are studying a potential southern arterial.
“We want to keep that updated so that when funding does come available ... we want to show them what we want,” Pillow said. “I’m ready for some guidance, I want to know what we can do, how we can get that funding.”
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is scheduled to receive roughly $4 billion over the next five years as a result of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Dave Parker, spokesman for ArDOT, told The Sun much of the new money will be applied toward projects already planned under the state’s ReNew Arkansas Highways program. That program was created in 2020 after voters approved Issue 1, a constitutional amendment permanently extending a half-cent sales tax for roads. It will provide $205 million annually to ArDOT.
“So, we plan to use the combined Federal and State funding to accomplish the improvements that are included in the Renew Arkansas Highways program,” Parker said in an email. “Since additional funding will be available, we could shorten the time frame or we could even add more to address changing needs.”
However, there’s still some uncertainty about receiving the new federal money. While the infrastructure bill authorized the spending, Congress hasn’t actually appropriated the funds for the new fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Jonesboro officials are moving forward with some projects on the lists.
Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer, said widening Caraway Road from Interstate 555 to Fox Meadow Lane isn’t eligible for federal funds. Engineers are designing the project now, Light said.
“We hope to bid it out this year,” Light said of the first phase of the project. A second phase, to be constructed later, would widen the street from Fox Meadow to Arkansas 1 (Stadium Boulevard).
Another project planned for this year is improvements to the intersection of Gee Street and Washington Avenue, Light said. He said he also wants to make modifications to the intersection at Caraway Road and Stallings Lane to help prevent collisions.
