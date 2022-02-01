JONESBORO — A road rage incident on Monday afternoon led to gunshots being fired on Red Wolf Boulevard, Jonesboro police said.
A vehicle was hit by gunfire at about 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Red Wolf and Highland Drive. No one was injured, and police later arrested Xavier Brown, 30, of the 500 block of North Caraway Road. Police said Brown is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief.
He is awaiting a probable cause hearing today.
According to police, the 26-year-old male victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire and disabled in the northbound lane of Red Wolf near Dayton Avenue.
Police said Brown fired multiple shots at the victim’s Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Officer Joshua Beasley wrote in his report, “I assisted officers at 500 N. Caraway with the traffic stop. Officer (Joseph) Harris had followed the subject into the parking lot and performed a traffic stop. We ordered the subject out of his car and he surrendered without incident. Sgt. (Brian) Arnold with (Criminal Investigation Division) wanted the subject brought to the police department for questioning and the car was towed to the police department. I transported the subject to the police department.”
