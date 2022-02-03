JONESBORO — Icy, slick roads caused traffic problems across Jonesboro on Thursday.
Bill Campbell, Jonesboro’s communications director, said he expected road conditions to deteriorate Thursday night and into this morning.
“Conditions will worsen tonight and tomorrow,” Campbell said.
He said vehicles compress sleet into solid ice, which makes travel treacherous.
He said the Street Department was concentrating on the main roads, sanding and scraping them
As of late Thursday morning, Jonesboro E-911 only received two calls for vehicle assistance, Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
“Our officers are getting around OK,” she said.
“Our numbers are really low, which is a good thing,” Smith said early Thursday afternoon. “Since midnight, we have had one accident, one motor assist and two stalled vehicles.”
A video on the department’s Facebook page showed a pickup truck doing doughnuts in the road near Red Wolf Boulevard and East Highland Drive. The video ends with a police officer pulling the vehicle over. Smith said the driver was arrested.
In Craighead County, Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Rolland said the most accident’s his office worked were vehicles in ditches with a few accidents.
“Calls of service weren’t as bad as we were expecting,” he said. “We’re trying to increase patrols to cut down on response time. We’re not seeing what we were expecting.”
Rolland said he was worried about the packed ice refreezing Thursday night and Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Memphis forecasted that Jonesboro would receive 2-3 inches of sleet and .25-.5 inches of ice.
Jonesboro and Craighead County government offices were mostly closed Thursday. Courthouses were also closed.
“Stay at home, if possible,” Smith said. “And go slow.”
