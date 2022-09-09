JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was shot in the arm Wednesday evening when an unknown man attempted to rob him in the 100 block of Marion Berry Parkway, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 28-year-old victim was struck in his left arm under the elbow, according to the report.
No further information was listed on the police report.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that his vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Flemon Road. The 2014 GMC Sierra had an AR-15 gun and fire department gear with a total value of $1,500 inside.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Thursday morning that her vehicle was entered and items were taken in the 1500 block of Treehouse Lane. Stolen was a wallet which was later recovered.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone cut the lock on his shed and stole tools from the 4200 block of Sydney Cove. Taken were a combined set of tools valued at $2,000.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his shop in the 4300 block of East Nettleton Avenue and stole items. Taken were a generator and tools valued at $700. Damage to the shop is estimated at $600.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 300 block of Cherry Avenue and stole firearms. The three handguns and a rifle are valued at more than $2,500.
