JONESBORO — A pizza delivery driver said he was robbed at gunpoint after he arrived at his destination in the 2400 block of Glenn Place, off of South Caraway Road.
The incident is reported to have happened after 11 p.m. Thursday, police said. The driver said the robbers, believed to be aged 18 to 20, took $34 in food and $15 in cash from the driver, who was not injured.
Among other recent incidents reported to Jonesboro police:
A 19-year-old woman said she was attacked with a broomstick and sexually assaulted.
A .38-caliber handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of North Caraway Road.
Theft of two bicycles from the garage of a residence in the 600 block of Richmond Avenue.
Theft of a small amount of cash and other items from a vehicle in the 8200 block of Willow Creek Lane.
