JONESBORO — A pizza delivery driver said he was robbed at gunpoint after he arrived at his destination in the 2400 block of Glenn Place, off of South Caraway Road.

The incident is reported to have happened after 11 p.m. Thursday, police said. The driver said the robbers, believed to be aged 18 to 20, took $34 in food and $15 in cash from the driver, who was not injured.