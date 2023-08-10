JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated robbery and theft of $25,000 or more.
Daylon Derrick Powell, 20, is accused of robbing a 32-year-old Jonesboro man at gunpoint in the 2800 block of East Highland Drive on June 19.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Logan Butler, the victim told officers a man approached him and pointed a handgun at him as he was leaving a residence. The suspect told the victim to give him his money and his watch.
The victim said his Rolex watch was worth $45,500 and he had about $6,000 in cash in his pocket, which the suspect took, according to the affidavit. The suspect then left.
The victim later told Butler that Powell had posted photos of the watch on Facebook. A warrant was issued for Powell’s Facebook page, and Logan viewed Powell’s posts, photos and messages.
“In the videos there are multiple where Powell is showing the watch off to the camera and there is large sums of money in them as well,” the affidavit states. “There are also messages on the Facebook in which Powell alluded to selling the watch to someone for a large amount of money. Powell can also be seen in the photos and videos with multiple different handguns.
“Powell was later arrested on a bench warrant which was issued for this case and transported to the (Craighead County Detention Center).”
Powell, who is being represented by attorney Randel Miller, was given a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on Sept. 28.
