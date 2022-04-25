JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felonies from an armed robbery that occurred on April 14.
Jimmie McDuffy, 26, of Jonesboro, was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, all felonies, and misdemeanor theft of $1,000 or less.
Jonesboro police said McDuffy stole $535 from the Exxon, 1325 S. Caraway Road, at about 12:06 a.m. April 14.
The cashier told police the suspect pointed a gun at him, stole cash and took off on foot westbound on Nettleton Avenue.
Officers view a security video at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit. On the video, officers said the suspect wearing all black and a face mask. While pointing his gun at the clerk’s head, officers saw a distinctive tattoo of “LOVE” on the suspect’s hand, the affidavit said.
The Craighead County Detention Center was contacted and was asked to search their records for a tattoo on the right hand of “LOVE.” The CCDC located a Jimmie McDuffy with the same tattoo, the affidavit said. The staff sent officers a photo of McDuffy.
“The clerk was then shown a picture of the McDuffy subject and he stated that McDuffy visits the store frequently,” the affidavit said.
A warrant was obtained for McDuffy’s arrest, and police received information that McDuffy had left town.
He was located at an apartment in Little Rock and placed under arrest.
Boling set McDuffy’s bond at $1 million.
