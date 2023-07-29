BRADFORD — Both Bill and Carey Robertson have a lifelong history in agriculture.
That history and the work of taking care of a 480-acre farm near the Jackson-Independence-White county lines is something they say they would never give up.
The Robertsons were recently selected as the 2023 Jackson County Farm Family of the Year.
For Bill, he grew up on a family farm in Texas and for Carey, she grew up on a family farm in the Egypt area in Craighead County. Their children, Clay Robertson, John Wall and Joel Wall, also work on the farm.
Their farm on Union Hill Road outside of Bradford began in 2007, when they relocated from western Arkansas. The farm, an abandoned railroad road tie farm, now has animals as well as hay and foliage.
The couple farms about 200 acres of hay, along with 120 acres of foliage on their land. They also have 500 poultry, 160 sheep, 40 cattle, 40 goats, 30 pigs, 30 livestock guardian dogs and 10 equine as part of their farm.
Carey Robertson said the livestock guardian dogs play a major role on the farm, protecting the other animals from bears and other critters that can get onto the property.
The farm also tries to generate money into the local economy, and Bill Robertson said agriculture today can be specialized.
Bill Robertson said he grew up on a farm that was specialized and while specialization can play a major role, Mother Nature can also give a farmer signs as to what to do.
The couple also speaks with homesteader groups about farming the land and what can be accomplished. For instance, the couple has had to put in ponds on their property to help with water for the animals while the rock-filled land is not conducive to planting crops like cotton, soybeans or potatoes.
The animals also graze along the land. On a recent Friday, an Angorra goat named “Curly Sue” grazed on land with three sows and 28 babies nearby.
The couple also raises chickens and turkeys. The turkeys are hatched in April or May of each year in order to be ready for Thanksgiving and the turkeys that are raised can weigh anywhere from 12 to 20 pounds.
The sheep, cattle and goats on the farm not only graze the land, but also feed off the grass in the fields. Carey Robertson said the goats are raised for meat and not as much for the milk. She also said there has been some interest in goat meat, especially in the Northeast United States.
The meat is sent to market in New York and New Jersey for sale, she said.
In addition to the animals, the farm has interesting topography. The farm shop is 700 feet above sea level while the back of the farm is about 300 feet above sea level.
The farm also does not feature any barns. The animals are out in the field as much as possible, with thick trees and shelter belts helping if there is any bad weather.
The farm has also provided a life lesson, she said, noting it teaches you to be resilient and to work with what you’ve got.
Family active in community
The farm and the Robertson family have been active in the Bradford community for many years.
The family spends time visiting local schools and talking with students about farming.
Carey Robertson said her family typically brings miniature horses and other livestock to area schools to teach children about agriculture and its importance in everyday life.
In addition to going to area schools, the family also participates each year in the Three County Fair, held annually in Augusta. The fair is a combined event for people in Jackson, Cross and Woodruff counties.
In addition to the local fair, both Bill and Carey Robertson have been active in their church, the local Farm Bureau and the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock.
Farm provides interesting mix
For the Robertsons, their 480-acre farm provides a way to make a living as well as a way to enjoy working with the land.
The family farm is different from most farms in the county in that they do not grow rice, soybeans or cotton.
However, there are poultry, sheep, cattle, hay and pigs as part of the farm.
The farm also has a diverse plant base, with the farm working to find drought resistant plants, for the animals.
Carey Robertson, who grew up on a farm in Egypt in Craighead County, said the work to get water to the animals, due to a lack of surface and underground water, has also been a challenge. So, they built a series of ponds for cows to use for drinking water.
She said the cows also spend their time in the nearby shade as well.
The farm’s hay operation is mainly used for personal consumption to feed the animals, while sheep and goats are sold mostly through a commercial auction in north Arkansas.
The breeding livestock of cattle, goats and sheep are sold mostly on the farm to customers, as well as poultry, which is also sold on the farm and at exhibition and swap meet events.
The farm also provides a great opportunity for children, including family members, to learn about agriculture.
“Our grandkids enjoy time on the farm and are much appreciated help with feeding orphan lambs/kids, gathering eggs and caring for small stock like chickens and bunnies and huge scary stock like our giant turkey, Dinosaur,” the family said in its Farm Bureau book. “They are great ambassadors when we have a petting zoo/ag awareness event.”
