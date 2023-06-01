CONWAY — The kindest heart in the world stopped beating May 22, 2023. Roger Bowman of Conway passed away at home with his family by his side.

Roger was born April 22, 1948, in Jonesboro. He matriculated at Arkansas State University, earning a B.A. degree in art under printmaker Evan Lindquist. Roger went on to earn a Master’s and a Master’s of Fine Art at the University of Iowa, where he studied with renowned printmaker Mauricio Lasansky. After teaching at various universities, he retired as a professor of art after 26 years at the University of Central Arkansas.