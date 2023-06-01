CONWAY — The kindest heart in the world stopped beating May 22, 2023. Roger Bowman of Conway passed away at home with his family by his side.
Roger was born April 22, 1948, in Jonesboro. He matriculated at Arkansas State University, earning a B.A. degree in art under printmaker Evan Lindquist. Roger went on to earn a Master’s and a Master’s of Fine Art at the University of Iowa, where he studied with renowned printmaker Mauricio Lasansky. After teaching at various universities, he retired as a professor of art after 26 years at the University of Central Arkansas.
Roger was a prolific working artist. With masterful craftsmanship, motifs of joyful color combinations appear in his paintings, expressing themselves in synesthetic chords of visual, musical and poetic experiences. Memories of his childhood and life experiences are captured anachronistically in his work. Roger’s art can be seen at Pucker Gallery on Newbury Street in Boston, Mass., or viewed online at puckergallery.com and at Gallery 26 in Little Rock on Kavanaugh Boulevard.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Nora Riggs Bowman, and his parents-in-law, Gilbert and Inez Morrow Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years and five months, Jima Clark Bowman of Conway; daughter and son-in-law, Clark and Joey Hambuchen; granddaughter, Greta Katherine Hambuchen, all of Bentonville; sister, Gina Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Melany Bowman; nephew Matt (Hannah) Bowman; niece, Emily Bowman; special Bowman family friend, Phareta Calkin, all of Jonesboro; brother-in-law, Jeff (June) Clark of Pocahontas; aunt by marriage and dear friend, Katie Smith; niece, Whitney (J.J.) Blankenship; niece Mary Ann Clark, all of Paragould; niece Rebecca (Caleb) Henry of Harrisburg; and nephew, Greg (Nathalie) Clark of Charlotte, N.C.
A celebration of Roger’s amazing life will be Saturday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m. at Buffalo Alumni Hall on the UCA campus in Conway. All are welcome to come and share memories.
