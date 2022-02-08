Rector native Teresa Roofe is announcing her candidacy for Arkansas state representative, District 1 on the Democratic ticket.
She has lived in District 1 most of her life. Roofe stated: “I have had the privilege of serving on the City of Rector’s City Council for eight years and as Rector’s mayor the past eight years. I have a deep love and loyalty to District 1 and Arkansas. My husband and I have raised our children, attended church, spent time with family and friends and worked in Northeast Arkansas for over 41 years. I would feel honored to work hard for the people in District 1 to the best of my ability.”
District 1 in the Arkansas House is the former District 56 seat held by state Rep. Joe Jett. who is not seeking re-election.
Roofe and her husband Shayne have been married for 42 years in June. They have two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Cobi Hendrix, and Alex and Racheal Roofe. They also have two grandchildren, Sawyer Hendrix and John Ford Hendrix.
Commented