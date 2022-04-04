JONESBORO — Retired Jonesboro Police Department Captain Scott Roper will serve as the city’s new director of code enforcement, Mayor Harold Copenhaver has announced.
Roper’s 33-year career in law enforcement included 20 as a captain.
“I think Scott’s experience as a leader at JPD and his ability to see the needs of our city holistically will make him a great leader for what is already a great team in our code rnforcement department,” Copenhaver said in a news release.
Roper, an Arkansas State University graduate who grew up in Atlanta and graduated high school in Ohio, has lived in Jonesboro since 1986. He graduated from A-State in 1991. He was inducted into the ASU Hall of Honor in 2010.
He replaces Mike Tyner, who resigned last month.
Roper said the new position will be a challenge because of Jonesboro’s growth over the years, as well as aging neighborhoods that challenge city officials, but more important, home owners.
“It is important to have strong codes and code enforcement because we’ve seen tremendous growth in not only the economy but population since I came here,” Roper said. “It’s through strong and enforced codes that we beautify and keep our neighborhoods clean.”
Roper has been married to his wife, Vanessa for 32 years, and they have a daughter, Hunter, who is a senior at ASU, and a 14-year-old son, Ben, at Valley View High School.
