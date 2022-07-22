A longtime agricultural family in Jackson County was recently honored for their work in their field by Arkansas Farm Bureau.
A longtime agricultural family in Jackson County was recently honored for their work in their field by Arkansas Farm Bureau.
Rowlett Farms in Swifton has been named the 2022 Jackson County Farm Family of the Year.
Jeff and Lisa Rowlett have farmed for 22 years, with Jeff Rowlett being a sixth-generation farmer. He grew up working on a farm that has been in the family for over 100 years and he works in a partnership with his father, Warren Rowlett Jr.
Lisa Rowlett is a teacher at Jackson County School District and grew up on a farm as well. In addition to teaching, she also works on the farm by planting, putting in spills, running for parts and helping to keep the farm going.
Jeff and Lisa Rowlett have two children, a son, Jackson, 12, and daughter, Willow, 8.
The family farms on about 2,100 acres of land and grows rice, soybeans, corn and wheat. The family is also looking to expand and streamline the farm operation as well.
