Early voting wrapped up on Monday with 576 casting their ballots early in the runoff races in Craighead County, according to numbers released by the Craighead County Election Commission.
Voters in Jonesboro are deciding two city council positions, while Bay is voting in a mayoral race.
Today is election day and polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said that the Bay Community Center, located at 305 Cherry Street, will be open for voters, as well as all seven polling sites in Jonesboro.
While only voters in the wards with city council races can cast ballots, Clack said she wanted to have all the sites open for convenience to the voters and to avoid confusion.
Polling sites in the Jonesboro city limits include:
Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St.
Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St.
First National Bank Arena (Lower Red Entrance), 217 Olympic Drive
Forest Home Church, 2403 Ritter Drive
Parker Park Community Center, 1522 N. Church St.
Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Drive
Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1910 Scenic Drive.
In Jonesboro, Guy Pardew Jr. and Janice Porter are in the runoff for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the city council, and Larry Hager and Dr. Anthony D. Coleman are vying for the Ward 6, Position 1 seat.
The race for Bay mayor is between Sandi Ladd Griffin and Paul Keith.
Bay voters can cast their ballots at Jonesboro locations, and Jonesboro voters can also vote at the Bay polling site.
