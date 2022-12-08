JONESBORO — Janice Porter lost her lawsuit Tuesday, but won the election.
Porter filed suit Nov. 18, challenging Guy Pardew Jr.’s eligibility to run for a Jonesboro City Council position and asked the court to order the Craighead County Election Commission to not count any votes Pardew would receive in the runoff.
Final, unofficial returns showed Porter won the election with 58.19 percent of the vote, 309 to 222.
Pardew had a 202-vote lead over Porter on Nov. 8, but failed to win the majority of votes in the three-person race.
Before the polls closed for Tuesday’s runoff election in Ward 1, Craighead County Circuit Judge Pamela B. Honeycutt said in a letter to the attorneys involved that Porter knew before the general election that there were issues with Pardew’s residency and should have challenged them then.
When Pardew filed for the position, which is being vacated by Charles Frierson, he listed his address as 1325 W. Nettleton Circle, which is in Ward 1. His voter registration showed his address as 626 W. Washington Ave., which is in Ward 2.
Porter confronted Pardew during a broadcast political forum about the discrepancy in mid-October and Pardew confirmed he lived on Washington Avenue. However, he later issued a statement, saying he intended to purchase a house on West Jefferson Avenue, which is in Ward 1.
“This Court finds that due to Ms. Porter’s failure to file suit prior to the general election on November 8, 2022 and prior to printing of the ballot, the issue of eligibility is moot and the request for a Restraining Order is denied,” Honeycutt wrote.
In another Jonesboro council runoff, Dr. Anthony D. Coleman earned 64.77 percent of the vote in defeating Larry Hagar 239 to 120. Coleman will succeed Seth Speer, who was appointed to complete Bobby Long’s term following Long’s resignation.
The election of Porter and Coleman adds a little diversity to the 12-person council. Coleman is the third Black member of the council and Porter is only the second woman on the panel.
In Bay, Police Chief Paul Keith defeated Recorder-treasurer Sandi Ladd Griffin in a bid to become that city’s next mayor. Keith won 66.29 percent of the votes and won 237 to 120. He’ll succeed Darrell Kirby in January.
Unofficial election results from other Northeast Arkansas counties decided several mayoral and other races.
In Poinsett County, Trumann mayor went to Jay Paul Woods with 595 votes, while Shane Blagg received 485 votes.
Meanwhile in Greene County, Marmaduke mayor went to Jerrimy Farmer with 103 votes, while Ronnie Floyd received 85 votes.
Jackson County also had a mayoral race as Swifton mayor went to Charles E. Dukes with 96 votes, while Noel Adams received 54 votes.
In Lawrence County, Lynn mayor went to Van D. Doyle with 44 votes, while Brenda Voyles received 17 votes.
Also in Lawrence County, Hoxie City Council Ward 2, Position 1, went to Geneva Waldrupe with 30 votes, while Larry Couch received 16 votes.
In Cross County, Parkin mayor went to Diane Patterson with 150 votes, while Sherry Gillon received 119.
Also in Cross, Parkin City Council Ward 1, Position 2, went to Janice Rena McCoy with 145 votes, while David Hickman received 115 votes.
Randolph County had three races, including the Randolph County Judge, which went to Ben Wicker with 1,242 votes, while Randy Barber received 645 votes.
Also in Randolph there were two city council positions:
Reno City Council Ward 1, Position 2, went to David E. Byers with 24 votes, while Baxter Meeks received 14 votes.
Pocahontas School Board Zone 3 position, went to Jennifer Edwards Rawls with 238 votes, while James Sullivan received 157 votes.
In Mississippi County, there were four city council positions:
Blytheville City Council Ward 1, Position 2, went to Jacquin Benson Jr. with 102 votes, while Tony Emmert received 84 votes.
Gosnell City Council Ward 3, Position 1, went to Dal Freeman with 50 votes, while Katie Walker received 11 votes.
Osceola City Council Ward 1, Position 1, went to Donnie Ray Pugh with 104 votes, while Stanley L. Williams received 74 votes.
Osceola City Council Ward 2, Position 1, went to Joe Guy with 60 votes, while Chris Fox received 34 votes.
