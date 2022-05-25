Greene County voters will go to the polls again on June 21 to vote in a Republican primary runoff for county sheriff.
Brad Snyder received the most votes with 2,631, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a runoff with Sheriff Steve Franks, who received 2,296 votes.
Rounding out the race were David Carter with 757 votes and Rudy Ring with 657.
Early voting for the runoff will begin on June 14. The winner of the Republican nomination will be unopposed in November.
In other local results, Kristi Rawls defeated Dustin Rumsey 4,570 to 1,547 in the Greene County treasurer race, while Cindy Tracer defeated Robin Johnson 3,417 to 2,636 in the Greene County collector race.
Other results in the Republican primary included:
Justice of the Peace District 9 – Marc Reeves, 352; Debbie Cross – 274.
Constable-Bagwell Lake – Constable Ronnie Banning, 280; David L. White, 203.
Constable-Crowley’s Ridge – Constable Patrick Lenderman, 589; Timothy L. Carey, 119.
Constable-Dalton – Constable David A. Howell, 456; James F. Shipman, 215; Lonnie Holloway, 55.
