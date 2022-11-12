221112-JS-poinsett-results-photo

Oscar Williams, 104, of Trumann casts his ballot on Tuesday at the Central Community Church polling site in Poinsett County. Jeanette Spencer, who worked the polls, said the crowd waiting to vote cheered as he placed his ballot in the counting machine. Asked for a statement, Williams said, “Everybody should vote when they get a chance.”

 Submitted photo

HARRISBURG — Trumann voters will be returning to the polls on Dec. 6 to settle the only race left in Poinsett County as Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg meet up in a runoff for the Trumann mayor position, according to unofficial results released by Poinsett County.

During the General Election, Woods received 516 votes while Blagg came in at 430 votes, eliminating the other candidates. Sheila Walters came in a close third at 403 votes, and incumbent Barbara Lewallen came in last with 259 votes.