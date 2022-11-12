HARRISBURG — Trumann voters will be returning to the polls on Dec. 6 to settle the only race left in Poinsett County as Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg meet up in a runoff for the Trumann mayor position, according to unofficial results released by Poinsett County.
During the General Election, Woods received 516 votes while Blagg came in at 430 votes, eliminating the other candidates. Sheila Walters came in a close third at 403 votes, and incumbent Barbara Lewallen came in last with 259 votes.
In addition to a mayoral race, Weiner residents considered three issues on their ballot including a 0.5 percent local sales and use tax, which passed with 151 votes for the tax and 63 votes against; and a water improvement bond, which passed with 171 votes for the bond and 45 votes against. Both measures were proposed to help support the city’s water and sewer department.
Another hot item on the city’s ballot was local option number 1 to legalize the sale of alcohol in Weiner, officially making it a wet city. The measure passed with 143 votes for the option and 74 votes against.
The mayor’s race went to Jeremy Kimble with 127 votes, beating out both his opponents as Tyler Sitzer followed with 53 votes and incumbent Michael R. Frasier came in third at the polls with 35 votes.
Waldenburg voters, who cast their ballots in nearby Weiner, also approved a sales tax issue during Tuesday’s election. The 0.5 percent local sales and use tax passed with 10 votes for the tax and 3 votes against.
Waldenburg City Clerk Pat Thomas said they had a good turnout for the Waldenburg vote as they only have 32 registered voters and of those only 21 still live in the town.
“This is a general sales tax that will go into the general fund and we can use to help with the water and street departments as needed,” Thomas said.
“We are trying to keep from having to raise the water bills,” she said, noting that they are also looking into possibly hiring a police chief for the town.
At the county level, Republican J.C. Carter was elected Poinsett County Judge with 4,100 votes, while Independent Robert Hervey Jr. received 1,365 votes.
Justice of the Peace, District 4, went to Republican Ronald D. Martin with 332 votes as Democrat Wesley Hooper came in at 140 votes; and Justice of the Peace, District 5, went to Republican James Lloyd Baker Sr. with 369 votes as Independent Gary W. Henry Sr. came in at 156 votes.
In Harrisburg, incumbent Mayor Justin Kimble won the race with 406 votes, while Randy Mills received 157 votes.
In Lepanto, Henry Tucker won the mayoral race with 259 votes, which beat out incumbent Earnie Hill, who had 182 votes.
Also in Lepanto, council member Ward 4, Position 2 went to Ashley Leann Holloway with 311 votes, while incumbent Marvin “Mac” Carey had 117 votes.
In Marked Tree, incumbent Mayor McDaniel “Danny” Johnson III won the race with 318 votes, while Larry Crockett came in at 237 votes.
The Marked Tree council member Ward 1, Position 2, race was very close as Cleo Johnson, Jr., who had 270 votes, narrowly defeated incumbent Louis Bailey, who had 267 votes.
There were also three city council races in Trumann, which were all won by the incumbents. Ward 2, Position 2, went to Donnie England with 231 votes as Jennifer Hurn followed with 222 votes; Ward 3, Position 2, went to Hazel Riley with 116 votes as Heather Shrader followed close behind at 111 votes; and Ward 5, Position 1, went to Tammie Slinkard with 298 votes as Matt Miller followed with 164 votes.
There were two city council races in Tyronza, in which both incumbents lost their positions to their opponents. Ward 1, Position 2, went to Candace Drace, who won with 126 votes as Ann Humphreys followed with 70 votes; and Ward 3, Position 2, went to Daniel Brewington with 117 votes as Carissa Kirk Griffin followed with 53 votes and incumbent Shirley Steen Hindman came in third with 37 votes.
The constable position for the Greenwood Township went to Republican Randy L. Holt, who had 408 votes, while Democrat J.R. Boyd had 136 votes.
