JONESBORO — Voters in Jonesboro and Bay will need to return to the polls on Dec. 6 to settle some key municipal elections.

Guy Pardew Jr. and Janice Porter will face off in a runoff for a Ward 1 Position 1 Jonesboro City Council seat being vacated by Charles Frierson. And Dr. Anthony D. Coleman will face Larry Hagar in a runoff for the Ward 6 seat that was vacated by Bobby Long.

Gretchen Hunt contributed to this report.