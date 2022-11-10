JONESBORO — Voters in Jonesboro and Bay will need to return to the polls on Dec. 6 to settle some key municipal elections.
Guy Pardew Jr. and Janice Porter will face off in a runoff for a Ward 1 Position 1 Jonesboro City Council seat being vacated by Charles Frierson. And Dr. Anthony D. Coleman will face Larry Hagar in a runoff for the Ward 6 seat that was vacated by Bobby Long.
Pardew received 1,533 votes (42.85 percent) while Porter collected, 1,331 votes (37.2 percent). A third candidate, Kier Heyl was eliminated from contention with 714 votes in Tuesday’s election.
Coleman also fell short of the needed majority in Ward 6, with 48.84 percent of the votes. He led Hagar by a margin of 1,036 to 865. Derrick F. Coleman was eliminated after receiving only 311 votes.
In Bay, Police Chief Paul Keith and Recorder-treasurer Sandi Ladd Griffin will continue campaigning for the right to succeed Darrell Kirby as mayor. Keith held a 241 to 168 edge on Tuesday. Phillip Vanwinkle finished third with 84 votes.
Also Tuesday, Republican David Vaughn was elected circuit clerk receiving, 18,969 votes (69.7 percent) to 8,246 votes received by Democrat Deborah S. Johnson. Vaughn will succeed Candace Edwards, who didn’t seek re-election.
Two members of the Craighead County Quorum Court were defeated in Tuesday’s election.
Republican Barry W. Forrest edged out Democratic incumbent Carolyn Lewis 440 to 430 in J.P. District 3, while Republican Linda Allison defeated incumbent Vince Pearcy, an independent, 1,450 to 1,368.
Justice of the Peace Brad Noel, a Republican, defeated Democrat challenger Jolene Mullet 1,314 to 894 in District 1;
Democrat Garrett Barnes defeated Republican Justin Etter 524 to 461 in District 2;
Independent Barbara Weinstock was re-elected, defeating Republican Donna Eggers, 914 to 861 in District 5.
Republican Richard Rogers was re-elected in District 7, defeating Democrat Steven Summers 2,372 to 800.
Ann Williams was re-elected to represent Ward 3 in Jonesboro. She defeated Linda R. Denny 1,473 to 794 in the nonpartisan election
In Brookland, David Loggins defeated incumbent Martin Crain 411 to 271 for the Ward 3, Position 1 city council seat.
Brookland voters also overwhelmingly approved a proposal to elect council members in the future to four-year staggered terms. The vote was 470 in favor and 250 against.
In Lake City, Cameron Tate was re-elected elected mayor, defeating challenger Chad Moody, 441 to 235.
Jackie Davis Jr. was elected to the city council for Ward 3, Position 2, defeating Kayla Sain 383 to 258.
Craighead County voters generally followed the statewide trend, rejecting proposed constitutional amendments.
There was one exception: Issue 3, the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment, gained Craighead’s favor 13,617 to 13,107. Statewide, with 97.3 percent of precincts reporting, 50.44 percent of voters were against, 436,240 to 428,576.
Craighead County voters rejected Issue 1, to allow state lawmakers to call their own special session, 15,145 to 11,098; Issue 2, increasing the percentage needed to pass a constitutional amendment or a citizen-led initiative from the current simple majority to 60 percent, 15,080 to 11,489; and Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana sales, 16,160 to 11,373.
Those three proposals were also soundly defeated statewide.
Gretchen Hunt contributed to this report.
