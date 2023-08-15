JONESBORO — The product of nearly a decade of planning is about to take shape at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Contractors on Monday began the initial stages of an $11 million project that will allow larger corporate jets to land here.
The project kicked off with laying a short “test strip” of 2.5-inch asphalt on the primary runway, George Jackson, the airport’s manager, said. The airport’s consulting engineers then test the quality of the asphalt to assure it meets the specifications of the contract. If the test strip is approved, White River Materials will move forward with strengthening the 6,200 foot long, 150 foot wide runway.
The contract requires the work to be completed in 45 days.
Since 2014, local airport officials have sought federal funding for the project. It took five grants of varying size over the years to finally have the money needed.
Completion of the project will allow aircraft more than triple the current weight-bearing restrictions, Jackson said.
Some of the jets that land here can’t buy fuel here because the weight of the fuel would put the planes over the weight limit, Jackson said.
“So then, if you’ve got a coast-to-coast airplane and you’re in Jonesboro and you need to go to California, you’ve got to go somewhere else to pick up fuel,” he said. “That defeats the purpose of having a plane that goes from point to point.”
The grant money the airport received over the years comes from taxes on aviation fuel. The sale of aviation fuel also provides revenue for the airport.
After the strengthening project is completed, contractors will begin another 45-day project to resurface and repair the taxiway from the primary runway to parking areas.
Still on the horizon is a project to make the stronger runway longer.
Last December, Congress appropriated $5 million to lengthen the primary runway to 7,000 feet. However, airport officials have found that an expansion that large would cost close to $8 million and encroach on a residential neighborhood.
Engineers and airport commissioners are studying what to do next.
