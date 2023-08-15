Airport

Workers for White River Materials put down a 2.5-inch “test strip” of asphalt Monday as work begins to strengthen the primary runway at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. The $11 million project will allow larger jets to land here.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — The product of nearly a decade of planning is about to take shape at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

Contractors on Monday began the initial stages of an $11 million project that will allow larger corporate jets to land here.

