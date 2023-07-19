JONESBORO — While there’s been another short delay, work to strengthen the primary runway at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport should start next month, George Jackson, the airport’s manager, said Tuesday.
Local leaders have advocated for a stronger runway to accommodate larger jets for several years and were finally awarded a Federal Aviation Agency grant in April to make it possible to move forward.
During a meeting of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission, Jackson said engineers for the $11 million project had targeted Aug. 1 to start the thick paving project, but learned Tuesday morning it would likely begin in mid-August. But once the work gets underway, White River Materials of Batesville will have 45 days to complete the work. When that’s completed, another 45-day project will begin. That involves rehabbing the taxiway.
While that work is ongoing, pilots will use a secondary runway that can accommodate smaller aircraft, Jackson said.
Last December, Congress appropriated $5 million to lengthen the primary runway from 6,200 feet to 7,000 feet. However, airport officials have found that an expansion that large would cost closer to $8 million and encroach on a residential neighborhood. Jackson said he plans to meet with a regional supervisor for the FAA in a few days to discuss how to move forward. He said the federal agency may require additional environmental studies before any major lengthening.
Before receiving major funding for the strengthening project, engineers had to do an environmental study to determine whether larger jets would create additional noise to surrounding properties.
The commission formally authorized Jackson to apply for a $5 million grant on the airport’s behalf to replace the airport terminal, which was destroyed by the March 28, 2020 tornado.
The FAA had previously denied an application, but Jackson credited Steven Lamm, vice president for economic development at Jonesboro Unlimited, with finding another federal funding source. However, the application deadline was July 3.
Officials with the East Arkansas Planning and Development District assisted Jackson in filing the application.
The commission also voted to request completion of a deed transfer of land adjacent to the terminal building site. The City of Jonesboro formally owns the land, which also became vacant after the tornado destroyed the former Flight Service building.
Following the meeting, Jackson explained that former Mayor Harold Perrin began the process of transferring the deed, but it wasn’t completed before he left office that year.
