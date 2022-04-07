VALLEY VIEW — Students and staff will be saying goodbye to Superintendent Bryan Russell at the end of the school year, however, the role will be filled with a familiar face as Curriculum Specialist Roland Popejoy steps up to take the position.
Russell has been with the Valley View School District for 11 years, having served nine of those years as superintendent, but after 32 years in education he said he feels the timing is right.
Russell said he is thrilled that Popejoy was chosen as his replacement and Sara Osment, who is currently a curriculum specialist and GT coordinator, as the new assistant superintendent.
Osment has served the district for the past 13 years.
“I have been working with them for seven years,” Russell said. “I have trained them and know they are more then capable. It just made my decision so much easier to know that they were ready and wanted to move up.”
Russell said that he is looking forward to retirement.
“Me and my wife will be enjoying the outdoors. We will be doing a lot of floating at Lake Norfork,” he said.
He also plans on enjoying time with his two grandchildren. “I am going to be a full-time Pop-Pop,” Russell laughed.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, Popejoy has served as high school assistant principal and high school principal, as well as the current curriculum specialist position, at Valley View for the past 12 years.
Prior to Valley View, Popejoy taught junior high and high school math for seven years in two different school districts in Northeast Arkansas.
He holds a BSE in Mathematics Education, MSE in Curriculum and Instruction, and Ed.S. in Educational Leadership all from Arkansas State University as well as National Board Certification in AYA Mathematics.
Popejoy is married to Erin Popejoy, who serves as fifth and sixth grade counselor at Valley View, and they have two children, Case and Carigan, who are both Valley View students, as well.
“I am grateful to the school board for the opportunity to lead the outstanding, hard working staff our district employs in serving the Valley View community,” Popejoy said on Facebook. “I look forward to working with students, staff, parents and community to build on the excellence the district is known for while also pursuing new opportunities that will lead the district to even greater success in the future.”
