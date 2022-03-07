State Representative Johnny Rye has announced his bid for re-election. Rye is serving his third term in the Arkansas House. After the recent re-districting, he will be running in the new House District 36, which includes portions of Craighead and Poinsett counties.
Rye serves on the Joint Committee on Energy, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, the Joint Retirement Committee, the House Public Transportation Committee and the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, where he serves as vice chairman of auditing subcommittee.
During the 93rd General Assembly, Rye advocated to strengthen Second Amendment rights, created measures to protect senior citizens from fraud, and voted to protect the lives of the unborn. As a part of his tenure, Rye successfully advocated for teacher pay and retirement funds while supporting record income tax reductions, including a push for state income tax relief for parents of children with disabilities.
Rye was awarded the 2021 Statesman Award by the Arkansas Family Council and the Business Matters Leadership Award from the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he has been recognized by the Arkansas Municipal League for his commitment to helping cities within his district. The Arkansas Trucking Association has recognized him with an award for his support of local trucking industries.
Rye attended Marked Tree High School and Arkansas State University. He and his wife Julie are members of First Baptist Church in Trumann and assist with the Arkansas Hunger Alliance. He is a 33 Degree Mason and is active in the Lions Organization, where he served as president in 2005-2006 and district governor in 2009-2010.
Julie recently retired after 28 years with the Department of Human Services as a registered nurse within the Developmental Disabilities Divison. They have one daughter, Dr. Robin Dabney, who is a nurse practitioner at the University of Tennessee Vascular Surgery in Memphis. She and her husband, John, reside in Olive Branch, Miss., with their three children.
