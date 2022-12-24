LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State Representative Johnny Rye has filed another bill to adopt daylight saving time as the permanent time for the state of Arkansas.
Submitted on Dec. 19 in Little Rock, this is Rye’s second attempt to make the change, after his first proposed bill got hung up in the Senate in 2021.
House Bill (HB) 1039 would adopt daylight saving time as the permanent standard time of the state, becoming effective if the United States Government amends federal law to allow states to observe Daylight Saving Time permanently. Neighboring states would also have to be making the change for the law to go into effect, according to the bill, which can be found on the Arkansas State Legislature website.
The bill directs the secretary of state to monitor action by the federal government and bordering states and notify the governor and others if the requirements to make the change are met.
According to the Office of the Law Revision Counsel of the United States House of Representatives website, Title 15 of the U.S.C. (Chapter 6, Subchapter 9, Section 260a) pertains to standard time and explains the time change process for daylight saving time.
Amending that process is proposed in the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which, according to the Congress.gov website, would also makes daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time.
If passed it would become effective November 5, 2023. It passed in the U.S. Senate on March 15, however no action has been taken by the U.S. House of Representatives.
