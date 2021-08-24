JONESBORO — Consumers continue to fill the coffers of city and county governments at record rates.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax produced $2,292,499 for the county and 10 municipalities for August, County Treasurer Terry McNatt reported Tuesday, 15.4 percent more than the same time a year ago
Local sales tax collections for August reflect taxes collected by merchants in June and remitted to the state. The U.S. Commerce Department had reported sizable increases in sales at bars and restaurants, clothing stores and electronics shops.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax provided the city with an additional $2,004,307, a 13.6 percent increase, according to Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant. That brings the total to $15,010,365 through August. The combination of the two taxes have provided Jonesboro with a total of $26,511,127. That’s $3,307,063 more than the combined produced through August last year.
August distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro (69.74), $1,598,869, $11,900,762.
Craighead County (18.35), $420,760, $3,131,817.
Bay (1.87), $42,811, $322,649.
Black Oak (0.27), $6,228, $40,356.
Bono (2.21), $50,655, $377,036.
Brookland (2.04), $46,804, $348,372.
Caraway (1.33), $30,402, $226,292.
Cash (0.35), $8,129., $60,509.
Egypt (0.12), $2,662 $19,816.
Lake City (2.16), $49,490, $368,3666.
Monette (1.56), $35,679, $265,570.
