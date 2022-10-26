JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections this month were more than 10 percent higher than October of 2021, according to figures provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and Jonesboro’s finance department.

The countywide 1 percent sales tax, distributed among county government and 10 municipalities, totaled $2,956,960. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax produced $2,166,361. Through October, the city sales tax has provided city coffers with $20,978,509.

