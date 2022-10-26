JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections this month were more than 10 percent higher than October of 2021, according to figures provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and Jonesboro’s finance department.
The countywide 1 percent sales tax, distributed among county government and 10 municipalities, totaled $2,956,960. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax produced $2,166,361. Through October, the city sales tax has provided city coffers with $20,978,509.
The combination of the two taxes totaled $37,646,088 through October, about $3.6 million more than at this time a year ago.
The October revenue generally reflects economic activity from August.
October distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,724,580; $16,667,579.
Craighead County – (16.8), $410,779: $3,969,835.
Bay – (1.69), $41,177; $397,938.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,114; $49,424.
Bono – (2.17), $52,876; $510,998.
Brookland – (3.65), $89,202; $862,058.
Caraway – (1.02), $24,868; $240,333.
Cash – (0.25), $6,146; $59,394.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,480; $23,969.
Lake City – (2.09), $51,054; $493,392.
Monette – (1.35), $33,055; $319,453.
