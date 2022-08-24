JONESBORO — For the first time since April, local sales tax collections exceeded the rate of inflation this month.

Craighead County’s 1 percent sales produced $2,525,687 for distribution to county and 10 municipal governments in August, according to county Treasurer Terry McNatt. That’s 10.17 percent higher than the same time a year ago. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax did even better, jumping by 11.3 percent, according to the city’s finance office. That tax provided the city with $2,207,565.

