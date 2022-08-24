JONESBORO — For the first time since April, local sales tax collections exceeded the rate of inflation this month.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales produced $2,525,687 for distribution to county and 10 municipal governments in August, according to county Treasurer Terry McNatt. That’s 10.17 percent higher than the same time a year ago. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax did even better, jumping by 11.3 percent, according to the city’s finance office. That tax provided the city with $2,207,565.
The August local sales tax distribution generally reflects retail activity in June.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.estimated the inflation rate in June at 9.1 percent.
For the year to date, county and city sales tax revenue are ahead of last year’s numbers by 11.3 percent.
The combination of Jonesboro’s share of the county tax and its own city tax has produced $29,951,331 for city coffers, roughly $3 million more than a year ago.
August distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,784,200; $13,241,082.
Craighead County – (16.8), $424,956: $3,153,722.
Bay – (1.69), $42,598; $316,130.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,291; $39,264.
Bono – (2.17), $54,700; $405,948.
Brookland – (3.65), $92,280; $684,837.
Caraway – (1.02), $25,726; $190,925.
Cash – (0.25), $6,358; $47,184.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,566; $19,042.
Lake City – (2.09), $52,816; $391,961.
Monette – (1.35), $34,196; $253,781.
