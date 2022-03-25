JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections may have started returning back to earth.
After almost two years of double-digit increases in collections, Craighead County’s 1 percent sales tax showed a 2.9 percent increase this month compared to a year ago.
Still the $2,000,990 for March that was distributed among county government and 10 municipalities Thursday was a new record.
The March revenue generally reflects sales in stores during January, the slowest sales month of the year.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax produced $1,769,568, an increase of just 1.9 percent from March 2021.
In March 2021, the city’s sales tax collections had jumped by 14.1 percent over the same month in 2020, and the county’s collections leaped by 16.1 percent, according to data provided by County Treasurer Terry McNatt and Jonesboro’s finance department. Last year, consumer spending was boosted by federal coronavirus aid.
March distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,413,543; $5,006,9203.
Craighead County – (16.8), $336,873; $1,192,533.
Bay – (1.69), $33,748; $119,540.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,192; $14,847.
Bono – (2.17), $43,337; $153,503.
Brookland – (3.65), $73,109; $258,961.
Caraway – (1.02), $20,382; $72,196.
Cash – (0.25), $5,037; $17,842.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,032; $7,200.
Lake City – (2.09), $41,844; $148,214.
Monette – (1.35), $27,092; $95,963.
