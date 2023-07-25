JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections outpaced the inflation rate this month, according to information provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and Jonesboro’s city finance office.
The countywide tax produced $2,457,003 for county government and 10 municipalities, an increase of 5.8 percent from the same month a year ago.
This month’s sales tax receipts generally reflect retail activity in May.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices rose by 4 percent in May, compared to the same month in 2022. However, gasoline prices dropped by 13.8 percent nationally in May, BLS reported.
Gas prices have been inching back up in recent weeks. Prices in Arkansas on Monday were 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 71.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to the GasBuddy fuel price survey service.
Revenue from Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent sales tax was up by 5.5 percent, at $2,160.108. Through July, the combination of the city and county taxes has produced $27,828,942 for Jonesboro, up by $1,869,788 from the same period in 2022.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver referenced the increase in sales tax revenue last week when he announced plans to raise police salaries.
July distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and year-to-date totals:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,735,680; $12,372,135.
Craighead County – (16.8), $413,399; $2,946,914.
Bay – (1.69), $41,439; $295,384.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,147; $36,687.
Bono – (2.17), $53,213; $379,308.
Brookland – (3.65), $89,770; $639,395.
Caraway – (1.02), $25,027; $178,396.
Cash – (0.25), $6,185; $44,087.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,496; $17,792.
Lake City – (2.09), $51,379; $366,239.
Monette – (1.35), $33,266; $237,126.
