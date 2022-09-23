JONESBORO — Craighead County sales tax collections rose by 7.2 percent this month, compared to September 2021, according to data provided Thursday by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt. Jonesboro’s finance department reported a 7.1 percent increase for its separate city sales tax.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales and use tax produced $2,400,067 for distribution to county and 10 municipal governments in September. For the year to date, collections of both the city and county sales tax are up by 10.8 percent compared to this time last year.
The city’s 1 percent sales and use tax produced $2,101,899. Through September, the tax had produced $18,812,149 for the city.
The September local sales tax distribution generally reflects retail activity in July, when nationally, the U.S. Commerce Department had reported retail sales were flat.
The combination of Jonesboro’s share of the county tax and its own city tax has produced $33,755,048 for city coffers. That’s $3.3 million more than a year ago.
September distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,701,817; $14,942,899.
Craighead County – (16.8), $405,334: $3,559,056.
Bay – (1.69), $40,631; $358,761.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,046; $44,310.
Bono – (2.17), $52,175; $458,123.
Brookland – (3.65), $88,020; $772,856.
Caraway – (1.02), $24,539; $215,464.
Cash – (0.25), $6,064; $53,248.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,447; $21,489.
Lake City – (2.09), $50,377; $442,338.
Monette – (1.35), $32,617; $286,397.
