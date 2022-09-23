JONESBORO — Craighead County sales tax collections rose by 7.2 percent this month, compared to September 2021, according to data provided Thursday by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt. Jonesboro’s finance department reported a 7.1 percent increase for its separate city sales tax.

Craighead County’s 1 percent sales and use tax produced $2,400,067 for distribution to county and 10 municipal governments in September. For the year to date, collections of both the city and county sales tax are up by 10.8 percent compared to this time last year.

