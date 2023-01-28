JONESBORO — Local sales tax revenue rose by 4 percent this month, compared to the same time last year, according to information provided by Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt and the City of Jonesboro’s finance office.
The countywide 1 percent sales tax produced $2,438,750 for the county government and 10 municipalities. The money is distributed to the various entities, based on population.
Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax produced $2,133,729, an increase of 4.5 percent. The combination of the two taxes netted the city $3,856,515.
Jonesboro collected $45,046,743 in city and county sales taxes in 2022, almost exactly $4 million more than in 2021.
The inflation rate in November was 7.1 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation slowed to 6.5 percent in December.
January distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,722,786.
Craighead County – (16.8), $410,328.
Black Oak – (0.21), $5,109.
Brookland – (3.65), $89,104.
Caraway – (1.02), $24,841.
Lake City – (2.09), $50,998.
Monette – (1.35), $33,019.
