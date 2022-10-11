JONESBORO — As the pandemic slows and life returns to normal for many people across the nation, others are left on the streets as The Salvation Army (TSA) does its best to help local homeless with limited room and full beds every night at their shelter in Jonesboro.
Salvation Army commanding officers, Captain Charles Smith and his wife, Captain Teri Smith, said on Wednesday that the homeless issue is multi-faceted.
“It is a complicated issue,” he said. “During COVID there were a lot of homeless that were able to stay with family and friends. There were also people in temporary shelters, which are now closed because they only had the government funding during the pandemic.”
He also noted that generally about half of homeless people are transient, but during COVID those numbers were down because people weren’t traveling.
Captain Teri Smith said there are several factors that have contributed to the current situation, such as people who got behind on their rent during the pandemic (due to the law change which deferred rent and led to evictions when they couldn’t catch up) or people who got used to extra government assistance and had trouble making ends meet without it.
“Plus the inflation that is affecting everything including food costs,” she continued. “There are just a lot of factors that were met during COVID because of assistance that isn’t there now.”
According to Captain Charles Smith, there are three characteristics of homelessness which include:
chronically homelessness, which include disabled people or people with addictions who can’t take care of themselves.
transitionally homelessness, which are people who are homeless due to a major life change such as a natural disaster or abrupt loss of employment or termination of tenancy.
episodic or hidden homelessness, which are people who are typically teenagers or young adults who stay between friends and family members, more commonly known as couch surfers.
“We’re seeing numbers that are back up to about eight percent higher than what we saw in 2019,” Captain Teri Smith said, noting that The Salvation Army of Jonesboro serves eight counties in Northeast Arkansas including: Clay, Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties.
Most people don’t realize that the Jonesboro branch is the only TSA in those counties, which makes the 20-bed capacity extremely low for such a large area to begin with, she said, noting that there are four female beds, 12 male beds and only one family room, which will hold a mother and her children but fathers have to sleep on the men’s side.
She added that during the pandemic their capacity was cut in half to 10 beds, which made the numbers look lower while the shelter remained at capacity.
According to The Salvation Army Mission Plan Study, the “nights of shelter provided by TSA” was 6,077 in pre-pandemic 2019; but with COVID’s mandatory capacity reduction and social distancing the numbers during the pandemic were 3,074 in 2020 and 2,728 in 2021. The post-pandemic number stands at 6,281 as of August 31, 2022, which is only 11 months out of the TSA fiscal year.
“We’ve been here over 14 months and our beds have always been full,” Captain Charles Smith said.
The increased need can also be seen in the number of “meals served by TSA,” which was 19,097 in pre-pandemic 2019; 11,541 in 2020 and 9,161 in 2021 during the pandemic; and 23,841 post-pandemic as of August 31, 2022.
In addition, TSA reported having distributed 20,880 food boxes so far this fiscal year as of August 31, 2022, having previously only distributed in the hundreds.
Captain Teri Smith said that they served so many food boxes in 2022 because the need is so great right now with inflation.
“We are looking to work on a plan during a strategic planning committee meeting in a few weeks and if possible enlarge our facility to meet the unmet need of Craighead and the all of the eight counties which we serve,” she continued.
She said that they would like to increase the number of both men’s beds and women’s beds, as well as add more family rooms.
“There are always people in need,” she continued. “A lot of people don’t realize the need, which is there and is great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.