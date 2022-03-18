JONESBORO — While two big name opponents dropped out of the Republican race for governor, a lesser known challenger to presumed frontrunner Sarah Huckabee Sanders jumped in. Doc Washburn of Little Rock, a former radio talk show host, is now Sanders’ only competitor in the May 24 primary.
Term-limited Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin switched to the attorney general’s race and term-limited Attorney General Leslie Rutledge switched to the lieutenant governor’s race after Sanders amassed a huge amount of campaign contributions well in advance of the filing period.
In fact, in her latest report, Sanders’ campaign for governor, which launched last year, reported ending February with more than $7.5 million in the bank
Washburn said he only entered the race after friends and other conservatives urged him to, and contributed the $15,000 filing fee. Still, during a visit with fellow Republicans in Jonesboro Friday, Washburn said he believes it’s a winnable election, despite what one establishment politician said is a steep hill to climb.
“I said, Jeb Bush spent over $100 million in the 2016 primaries and got three delegates,” Washburn said. “Hillary (Clinton) spent more than twice than Trump spent in the general. I said, if your contention is that I’ve got such a steep hill to climb because she has all this money, then Jeb Bush would have been our nominee and Hillary would have wiped the floor with him, and that’s not what happened.”
Washburn said everywhere he goes his message is very well received. At the same time, he said even her own supporters are complaining on Sanders’ own Facebook page, “that when they see her in public, she won’t answer their questions. She won’t talk to them about the issues.”
Washburn said endorsements from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman and U.S. Rep. French Hill will hurt her with Republican voters, rather than help.
Washburn’s message criticizes state and federal coronavirus mitigation policies, challenging the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting medical mandates, opposing abortion, opposing chemical gender change options for minors, supporting gun rights, affirming the rights of military veterans, resisting the use of Critical Race Theory in public schools and advocating for more tax cuts and smaller government.
At the same time, Washburn proposes some new mandates, including:
Require public schools to put all their curricula online and install closed-circuit security cameras in all public school classrooms.
Provide educational funding to students to choose their own schools.
Overhaul the child welfare system and protect parents’ rights. Child welfare workers would be required to wear body cameras and inform parents of their Miranda rights on home visits.
Have nursing homes and assisted living centers inspected often to make sure residents aren’t being abused.
Asked how to pay for those new measures, Washburn responded that the state has amassed a $1.2 billion surplus through over taxing its residents.
“I don’t think the things I’m proposing are going to take $1.2 billion,” he said.
