JONESBORO — Some area residents got the chance to ask their questions about the new Arkansas LEARNS Act, SB294, as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a town hall with state Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva on Monday evening in the Simpson Theatre at Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro.
Sanders signed the LEARNS [Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and School Safety] Act into law on March 8, however it has been met with much debate.
The meeting gave some NEA residents the chance to ask Sanders and Oliva questions and express their concerns about the new bill, which will make several changes to the state education system.
Sanders began the meeting by thanking everyone that helped in the creation of the act noting several legislators in attendance, including Representatives Dwight Tosh of Jonesboro and Johnny Rye of Trumann.
“We are so thankful that we were able to get this piece of legislation through,” Sanders said.
She also noted the importance of education to her as a mother and stated that she was holding the meeting to clear up concerns about the act.
“I am so excited by what I think this means for our state and and the impact that it will have long after I’m gone,” she said.
Oliva said he was also excited about the impact the act will have as he spoke about his recent tour at the regional educational service cooperatives.
Sen. Breanne Davis of Russellville was also in attendance as she mediated for the event.
Davis went around the room allowing audience members, which included parents, teachers and public and private school administrators and staff, to ask their own questions.
Questions were posed on a variety of topics including career pathways, measuring student expectations, STEM and STEAM related topics, helping districts in rural Delta areas, teacher allocations, funding for both public and private schools and more.
Funding for teacher salaries and raises was one hot topic.
They assured the attendees that it would only take about a year to get a proper system in place.
In response to another question to funding for teacher raises, Sanders stated that the state was on the hook to cover all the raises, noting that teacher funds are separate from the school funds.
According to Sanders, each school would receive $73,000 per teacher, of which 80 percent has to go to the teacher. How the school chooses to use the other 20 percent is up to school administration, she said, noting it could be used for bonuses or other incentive, higher salaries for veteran teachers on top of their $2,000 bonuses, etc.
“We value our veteran teachers,” she stated, noting that the act already got rid of the 15-year caps on teachers and increased matrix funding.
Davis also added that the bill will help to pay off student loans for teachers as well.
Sanders said that she believes the act will become a blueprint for educational systems across the nation.
