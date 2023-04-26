JONESBORO — Some area residents got the chance to ask their questions about the new Arkansas LEARNS Act, SB294, as Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosted a town hall with state Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva on Monday evening in the Simpson Theatre at Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center in Jonesboro.

Sanders signed the LEARNS [Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and School Safety] Act into law on March 8, however it has been met with much debate.