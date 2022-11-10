At the beginning of the day Tuesday, three states, Arkansas, Ohio and Massachusetts, had a chance to make history by electing the first female governor and lieutenant governor duo in U.S. history.
In Arkansas, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately, while in Massachusetts and Ohio they run together on a party ticket.
Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Leslie Rutledge were elected in Arkansas, becoming the first women independently elected to the offices of governor and lieutenant governor of a state.
Democrats Maura Healey and Kim Dricoll were elected in Massachusetts, becoming the first all-female ticket to be elected to lead a state.
In Ohio, the ticket of Democrat Nan Whaley and running mate Cheryl Stephens lost to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
Sanders also became the first woman elected to lead the state of Arkansas as governor. Rutledge said she is honored to serve alongside Sanders.
“I’m excited to see my longtime friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders follow in the footsteps of her father,” she said in a statement released on Tuesday night. “I wish her and her new administration great success and I look forward to working with her in the days to come.”
Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor. She had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.
As former White House press secretary, Sanders becomes the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders’ bid, is considering running for president in 2024 and has frequently split with Trump.
Trump publicly encouraged Sanders to run for governor when she left the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas.
But Sanders was a known figure in the state long before Trump. She appeared in ads for her father and worked on his campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman’s 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton’s in 2014.
“This election is about taking Arkansas to the top,” Sanders said in her acceptance speech on Tuesday night. “I know that Arkansas can be first, and I’m committed to being the leader who takes us there.”
Wednesday morning, Jones issued a statement, conceding the race, expressing appreciation to those who supported him during the campaign and congratulating Sanders.
“I congratulate Governor-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her history-making election as the first woman elected governor of Arkansas,” he said. “Our state was poised to make history no matter the results. Arkansas would either elect the first African American or the first female governor. History was made. Sarah’s election has shown women, including my little girls, that being a woman is no longer a barrier to becoming governor in our state.”
He called for all Arkansas residents – Democrats, Republicans, independents and Libertarians – to recommit to freedom, justice and democracy.
“While we disagreed on the issues, there is no denying Sarah’s love for Arkansas,” Jones said. “I believe, as I have always believed, that we must come together for the sake of Arkansas. Sarah and her family will remain in our thoughts and prayers and I urge everyone to give her the chance to succeed and make Arkansas a better place for all.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
