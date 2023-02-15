LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed Gary Harpole of Jonesboro and Christy Clark of Little Rock to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees.

Harpole was appointed to a seven-year term – as specified by Act 18 of 2021 as part of the board’s expansion to seven members – that will expire in January 2030. Clark, the immediate past board chair who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2018, succeeds past board chair Niel Crowson. Crowson resigned from a second term that expires in January 2025 after eight years of service.