JONESBORO
After a lifetime of achievements in broadcasting and community service, Reverend Dr. Ray Scales, former KAIT chief photographer and founding pastor of the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro, has decided to retire after more than 50 years of service to the community.
Scales was born in Tyronza to Elijah and Mary E. Scales. His father was a sharecropper and tracker driver, while his mother was a domestic worker, who helped raise Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover.
Along with his four brothers and five sisters, they were a very close and religious family who loved to sing and praise the Lord.
“I have sang all my life,” Scales happily reminisced about his days traveling with his singing group called “Reverend Ray Scales and The Majestic Gospel Singers.”
“We went everywhere,” he laughed. “It was so much fun and man could I sing.”
In fact, he was even one of 12 recipients of a national award given by the Rhythm of Gospel Awards in 2015.
Scales graduated from Carver High School in Marked Tree in 1965, before starting his college career at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as a Golden Lion, where he studied the English language and graduated in 1969.
Shortly after graduating from UAPB, he would spend the next two years,1969 to 1971, as a specialist serving as a clerk typist in the United States Army and was promoted to staff sergeant.
After returning home from the military in August of 1971, Scales would start a career at KAIT-TV in Jonesboro as the first Black employee at the station in September 1971, where he would go on to become a news photojournalist, until his retirement in 1994 after 22 years in the business.
“Thankfully they still like me,” he laughed.
He said he worked in production at first, but then they asked him to start in the news around 1972 or 73 in their photography department.
Scales laughed that they got one good shot out of his first try, but he didn’t give up.
In fact, they were so impressed that they would pay to send him to photography school at the Kodak Film Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1975, and he would also become the chief photographer that same year.
He would enjoy a fruitful career at KAIT and was recognized many times, receiving several local, state and national awards including an Alfred I. Dupont Award and even an Emmy Award.
“I had many adventures at KAIT, including the San Fransico earthquake with Tony Brooks,” Scales said, noting that the experience was both exciting and terrifying.
Tony Brooks was a former anchor, who would become the executive director of KAIT following the death of the previous director Allen Weatherly.
He also had the chance the to go Guatemala with the late Jack Hill, a broadcast journalist and documentary filmmaker, to cover Heifer International as they took animals to the under-served communities in South America.
“I will never forget it,” Scales chuckled, noting that they rode in the back of the truck with the animals on the way to Florida, where they boarded the plane for Guatemala and again had to ride with all the animals. “It wasn’t just a few pigs either, there were goats, sheep, cows and even horses.”
When asked if he felt a little like Noah, Scales rolled with laughter and replied “Especially, when the plane shifted and swayed from the weight of the animals moving in the back of the plane.”
He recalled what a wonderful experience it was, as they stayed in a village with missionaries. “The people grew beautiful green tobacco and they lived in huts. They were very wonderful people.”
He recalled them cooking in a pit in the ground and that Hill had to try everything they cooked, but he admitted that he happily stuck to vegetable soup for the entire week.
He said that they visited a wonderful old Catholic Church and an orphanage while they were there as well.
“Then in 1978, on the second Tuesday in April, I accepted my call into the ministry,” Rev. Scales vividly recalls, “I had just laid down for bed and my eyes were closed, when I saw a flash of light. I knew it was the Holy Spirit, but when I opened my eyes the room was dark, so I asked the Lord if that was him.”
Some days passed, but then Scales said light came back to him and he knew he had been called.
He would then start Mt. O&P in 1978 to begin his Christian education. He would even go on the to serve as president and dean over the next 20 years.
In 1983 he attended University of Chicago in Gary, Ind., to further his Christian education. By 1989 he decided it was time to begin his own congregation, and he became the founding pastor of the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro, where he has been ever since.
Though he would still go back to school one more time to get his Doctorate in Christian Education at Bethel Bible College and Seminary from 2002 to 2003, which is also around the time that he became the founding chair of the NEA MLK Day Parade in 2002.
“The ministry has been very good to me,” he said. “I really have to thank the whole community because they have sure been kind to us.”
Though he said he wanted to send out a special thanks to Bobby McDaniel.
Scales is so loved by the community that tickets sold out quickly for his retirement party being hosted by his family and friends on Sunday, March 27, at Harmony Gardens on Parker Road.
Scales may be retiring, but he plans to remain busy helping the new senior pastor of the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, DeAndra Warren, at the church and helping to oversee the upgrades to the building, while doing a little more fishing and gardening in his spare time.
His favorite quote is of course a bible verse, “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:14, KJV),” and he has done his best in his 76 years on this earth to do just that.
