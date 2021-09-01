JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man told the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that he had sold a compound bow on Ebay but after shipping the bow the funds were placed on hold.
He located a customer service phone number for what he thought was Ebay on the internet and called it. He said he spoke with them, and they advised that the fastest way to retrieve the money for the item was to link his cash app and the money would be transferred.
After doing this the victim’s cash app and bank account were drained of all of its money. He later learned that his wife’s cash app was drained of its money.
In other reports, JPD reported:
A Jonesboro man said a Taurus handgun was stolen from his truck Tuesday outside of his residence in the 300 block of Wildwood Point.
A Jonesboro man told police Tuesday his 1998 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from a parking lot at the intersection of South Church and Cate streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.