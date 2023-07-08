JONESBORO — Scammers are still finding targets in Northeast Arkansas.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro man reported last week that he was scammed out of money by someone pretending to be from Norton Antivirus.
The victim said he received an email saying he owed $350 for his account. He called a number and gave his banking information to the person who then drained $9,500 from the account.
According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Facebook page, “Yet again people are call saying they are with the Craighead County Sheriff Office. These people are using the names. Sgt. Ethan Miller and Lt. Frazier.”
Sheriff Marty Boyd said there are no deputies with those names who work in his office.
“If you get a call from these individuals it is a SCAM,” the office said.
Jay Clevenger, senior regional retail leader for First Community Bank, said Friday that people should contact their bank before giving out any personal information.
“It’s important to ask your banker and trust your banker,” he said, noting that often people want to believe something is true even when it is an obvious scam. “It goes back to if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
He noted that there are many different avenues where scammers can bait potential victims – through email, telephone calls, phishing links or even the postal mail system.
“Scams are ever-evolving,” he said. “People fall for the simplest of scams.”
He said people should never give out personal information to someone over the phone or through email.
Clevenger also said people should beware of emails and not to click on a link which could compromise their information.
“The best advice I can give is if you don’t know for sure who the link is from, don’t click on it,” he said.
Some other things he said individuals should avoid are giving remote access to their computer and storing their debit card information on store apps or websites.
