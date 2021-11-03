JONESBORO — The votes are in for this year’s school board elections. Ballots were tabulated on Tuesday night at the Craighead County Election Annex.
Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator, said in an email that there was a total of 961 votes cast, with 223 early votes and 735 votes cast on election day.
The voting results, by district, include:
• Brookland School District:
Brandon Sutton won the Position 1 seat with 491 votes to Brian Hinsley's 228 votes.
Jason Allen won the at-large seat with 406 votes to Justin Ladd's 217 votes and Gary Collins's 119 votes.
• Jonesboro Public Schools:
Joseph N. Sheppard won the Position 6 seat with 13 votes to Daisy Freeman's 11 votes.
• Westside School District:
Sam Hiser won the Position 2 seat with 138 votes to Darren Harpole 54 votes.
To file an objection to the service of an election official you can email the Craighead County Election Commission at commissioners @craigheadcounty.org or submit a written objection to the County Clerk’s Office.
