JONESBORO — One by one local school boards are making the decision to mandate masks as the first day of school begins next week. Others are still in the process.
Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt said on Monday night Westside School Board voted to enact a mask mandate for all students and staff.
“… To be reevaluated at each subsequent board meeting in the hopes of discontinuing the mandate when safe to do so,” Gauntt said.
Westside has already experienced one outbreak of the COVID-19 virus during the summer session.
During the July 19 school board meeting, Gauntt had to inform board members of an outbreak of COVID-19 among students.
“Unfortunately this delta variant is attaching itself to our students much more rapidly,” Gauntt told school board members.
“The difference is, we can’t mandate mask-wearing; there is a law that was passed – Act 1002, which denies the governor the ability to make a mask-wearing mandate,” he informed school board members.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction Aug. 6, saying the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by government entities was unconstitutional.
Jonesboro Public Schools also implemented a mask mandate during a school board meeting this week.
Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said the district felt the mandate was necessary based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“This is just for 30 days,” she said.
Wilbanks added that the board meets about every 30 days and will be looking at the number of COVID cases in the state and in the county to determine if the mandate needs to be extended.
The school district continues to host vaccine clinics encouraging students to get the vaccine.
“We did see a good turnout for the clinic we held last week; we had 125 students get vaccinated,” she said.
The Valley View School Board voted on Tuesday night to implement a different mask mandate.
“The board made the decision last night, that we will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and have a mask mandate in place for the pre-K through 12th grade as well as all staff,” Russell said.
Russell said the school district has reverted back to the way it was at the end of the school year last year.
“We will also be making sure we distance students in the classroom,” he said.
Russell said the mask mandate is in effect based on the number of cases in the county averaging over a seven-day period.
“It’s a cumulative seven-day period,” Russell said. “If the number falls below 49 then they don’t have to wear a mask; if the number is over 50 the mask mandate is in effect.”
Russell said the district’s point of contact will be responsible for monitoring the numbers.
“We will look at it every day,” he said.
In an ideal situation, Russell said no one wants kids to wear masks.
“The board decided to err on the side of safety,” he said.
Nettleton School Board has not made a decision yet.
District Superintendent Karen Curtner responded in a text message to The Sun, that a decision had not yet been made.
“I really have nothing to say,” she texted, “except our school board will be meeting next Tuesday to discuss what they feel is best for our district.”
Bay Superintendent Luke Lovins also said his district had not made a decision as of Wednesday.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” he said. “The regular board meeting is Monday and the first item on the agenda is the Ready For Learning Plan,” Lovins said. “I think those discussions will take place, and decisions will be made regarding masks.”
Lovins said the district has taken action to prepare for the board meeting.
“We have sent out surveys to parents to gather information and asked how many children are in the home in age ranges of 5 to 11, how many children are in the home in the age ranges of 12 to 18, and how many have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months,” Lovins said, adding he felt it would better help the board decide what action to take.
Buffalo Island Central Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said his board has not yet made a decision either.
“We meet (tonight) to make that decision,” he said. “I don’t have a clue which way it will go. It seems like everyone is really spread out on the decision.”
Brookland Superintendent Keith McDaniel was not available for comment.
