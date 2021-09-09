JONESBORO — Jonesboro police, along with the Jonesboro Fire Department and emergency medical technicians, responded to the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a pickup at about 3 p.m. Wednesday as children were being released from the University Heights Campus on Aggie Road.
The bus was occupied by an unknown number of students and the driver. There was one occupant in the truck.
The driver and one student on the bus were injured during the wreck and transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the pickup was also transported.
The female student was treated and released from the hospital, Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner said Thursday.
She said the bus driver suffered a concussion and had X-rays taken of her shoulder. Both the bus driver and pickup truck driver were treated and released from the hospital.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said the investigative officer of the accident said the bus driver was at fault. No traffic ticket had been issued as of Thursday, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.