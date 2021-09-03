JONESBORO — Nettleton Public School District is holding its own on coronavirus positives and quarantines, Superintendent Karen Curtner said Friday.
“Honestly, our numbers are about the same,” she said, noting they have not increased.
“I see all these other schools seem to be having numbers that are increasing, but those are the ones who are not wearing masks,” Curtner added.
Curtner said the schools in her district are faithfully wearing masks.
“I think this is helping others from getting quarantined,” she said.
“We have 27 students who have active positive cases and 206 students who are quarantined,” she said, noting most of those are in the grades where students cannot get vaccinated.
Of staff, Curtner said there are six positive cases and nine who are quarantined.
Curtner said those numbers are pretty good considering there are 3,500 students and 550 employees.
Christian Smiley, Valley View’s point of contact, said the district has 44 student close contacts and 11 positive cases in the student population.
“We have one staff positive and one staff quarantined,” she added.
“We are doing good on numbers, and they are lower overall compared to this time last year,” she said, noting that it’s too soon to tell how the year is going to go with only two weeks so far.
“Most of the exposure to the virus is from outside school,” Smiley said. “The mask mandate has helped with how we trace and how we reduced the number of close contacts.
“Hopefully we will keep our numbers low and keep these kiddos in school,” she said.
According to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, Bay School District had 11 active cases; Brookland, 69 active cases; Buffalo Island Central, seven; Harrisburg had 11 staff cases and 32 total cases; Truman, 16 active cases; and Westside, five staff cases and 33 student cases.
Jonesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent William Cheatham said the district numbers are down compared to last year.
“We are pleased with how things are going, and we are able to locate those close contacts quickly,” he said.
Jonesboro launched a COVID-19 Dashboard to keep patrons informed on how COVID-19 cases are progressing in the district.
Cheatham said there are 59 positive cases, with 224 students quarantined due to exposure at school, and 685 students in quarantine due to exposure outside of school.
“There are seven staff members who are positive and one staff member quarantined,” Cheatham added.
Cheatham said the district is continuing to try to get people vaccinated, but he was not really pleased with the turnout.
“We had about 100 people that turned out to get vaccinated, and about 25 of those were parents,” he said.
“St. Bernards, that is more than what they have had at some of their clinics,” he said. “Hey, that’s 100 more people who were vaccinated that day.”
