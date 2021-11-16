JONESBORO — Even though COVID-19 transmission rates remain high in Craighead County, most local school districts have made masks an option with the exception of Nettleton, where officials are expected to begin discussions about dropping the mandate.
Karen Curtner, superintendent of the Nettleton School District, said Monday that the board is scheduled to discuss the subject at its upcoming meeting.
“After we review the cases and numbers, we will go from there,” Curtner said. “We may possibly be able to give students and the faculty the option soon.”
William Cheatham, assistant superintendent at Jonesboro School District, said Tuesday that masks will become optional after Nov. 19 for students and faculty because school officials decided to make the transition over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Jonesboro revisited the mask policy at the Nov. 9 board meeting. Cheatham said school board members looked at the case numbers for the county, the city and the district and made the decision based on the decreasing numbers.
“After the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11,” Cheatham said, “we finally felt it was safe enough to make masks optional.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include children 5 through 11 years of age on Oct. 29.
Westside was the first to unmask. Superintendent Scott Gauntt said Tuesday that the district went two weeks with zero cases and the numbers had dropped drastically.
“ ... At the broad meeting on Oct. 18 we decided it had got to that point, but we will reevaluate it every month in case things change,” he said.
Brookland and Valley View were next to unmask at their Oct. 25 board meetings.
George Kennedy, assistant superintendent at the Brookland, said Tuesday that as of Nov. 1 the district made masks an optional requirement for students and faculty.
He said the numbers were considerably below 10 percent and were on a downward trend, so on Oct. 25 board members made the decision.
“All is going well so far,” Kennedy added. “Cases are still very low; however, if the number raises above 10 percent, we will revisit the topic.”
Roland Popejoy, Valley View School District’s curriculum supervisor for grades 7-12, said Monday that masks have been optional since the Oct. 25 special board meeting.
“We looked at CDC data for seven-day rolling averages for 14 consecutive days and the number per 100,000 remained below 50,” Popejoy said. “With that we made the decision. But if they get back above 50 cases, then masks will be reinstated until the numbers drop again.”
Popejoy added that the district has been lucky so far because there have been few cases, but officials will continue to watch the data.
All the districts said they are maintaining all other CDC safety guidelines.
According to the CDC, cdc.gov/coronavirus/, website, although fewer cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children ages 0-17 years compared with adults, children can still get sick from COVID-19 and can spread COVID-19 to others. However, children ages 5 years and older are now able to get an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
